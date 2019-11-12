Malawi: Typhoid Outbreak Scare Hits Malosa Secondary School

11 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Over 30 students from Malosa secondary school have been admitted to hospital on suspicion of typhoid fear.

Hostels at Malosa Secondary School in Zomba

Zomba district health office spokesperson Arnold Mdalira says specimen have been sent to Lilongwe to establish if the cases were typhoid or just diarrhea.

At least 32 female students were admitted to St. Lukes Hospital on Friday after evening studies as the students struggled with abdominal pains, vomiting and opening bowls.

Archbishop Malasa of the Anglican church who run the school played down the issue, saying ll the girls are now fine.

The school uses water from untreated dam.

Last year the school was forced to close after four students died due to a similar disease.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.