Malawi: Chilima Lawyers Apply to Court Not to Allow MEC It Expert Make Presentation

11 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Lawyers for UTM Party president Saulos Chilima in the landmark elections case have applied to the Constitutional Court not to allow the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) IT director Muhabi Chisi not to make a presentation in the court.

Chilima and UTM lawyer Chikosa Sulungwe at the court challenging results

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale wants Chisi to make the presentation in response to the simulation by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) hired IT expert Daudi Suleman.

Chilima, through his lawyer Chikosa Silungwe, argues that Chisi had all the opportunity to file a sworn statement to counter-argue against Suleman's 65-page affidavit but he opted not to do so.

Silungwe also argues that in its September and November rulings, the court permitted only Daudi Suleman to simulate his presentation.

Meanwhile, the MCP has also filed its own petition against allowing Chisi to simulate his response.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.