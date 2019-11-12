Malawi: Students Go On Rampage, Smash School Property

Students at St. Michael's Girls Secondary School on Sunday night went on rampage, damaging school property.

The girls say they are not happy with the diet offered at the school.

The school head teacher Rose Chikhambi refused to comment on the matter but police spokesperson in the district Rodrick Maida said the law enforcers managed to bring calm and order.

Meanwhile, the government is warning students in secondary schools against destruction of school property, saying their parents and guardians would pay for it.

Director of administration in the ministry Hillary Namainja said this on Monday when he addressed students in Dedza.

He said the government is concerned with the continued vandalism of school property, saying this was affecting school infrastructural development.

Namainja said students should find better ways of presenting their grievances to authorities.