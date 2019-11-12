Malawi: Students Go On Rampage, Smash School Property

11 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Students at St. Michael's Girls Secondary School on Sunday night went on rampage, damaging school property.

The girls say they are not happy with the diet offered at the school.

The school head teacher Rose Chikhambi refused to comment on the matter but police spokesperson in the district Rodrick Maida said the law enforcers managed to bring calm and order.

Meanwhile, the government is warning students in secondary schools against destruction of school property, saying their parents and guardians would pay for it.

Director of administration in the ministry Hillary Namainja said this on Monday when he addressed students in Dedza.

He said the government is concerned with the continued vandalism of school property, saying this was affecting school infrastructural development.

Namainja said students should find better ways of presenting their grievances to authorities.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Education
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.