South Africa: Suspect in Court for Possession of Gold Worth Half a Million Rand

11 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

North West — A 43-year-old suspect was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Edenvale on Friday, 08 November 2019, for illegal possession of unwrought gold.

The suspect's picture was circulated in the media earlier this year for his alleged links to an armed robbery, where unwrought gold worth R35 million was stolen in Stilfontein on 18 February 2019. The Hawks investigation team traced the suspect at a hideout in Sebenza, following information regarding his whereabouts. The premises were thoroughly searched and a piece of unwrought gold weighing 700 grams, estimated to be worth R500 000, and R900 000 in cash were seized for further investigation. Other items found included cell phones, a diamond tester, diamond loop and gold transaction notes reflecting transactions in access of R25 million.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court today facing a charge of illegal possession of unwrought gold.

