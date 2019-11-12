South Africa: What Does the Fourth Industrial Revolution Mean for HR?

opinion

The fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is changing the type of work that we do; but it is also changing the way we look for jobs and the way that employers attract and find the talent they want.

Forget about paper-based CVs - they are relics of the past. Skills and experience need to be in digital, searchable format. Platforms like LinkedIn have already replaced CVs for many people, whose details are already documented and accessible.

And be warned, skills, experience and education are starting to become immutable in blockchain. No longer will candidates be able to ignore jobs that didn't end well or exaggerate or invent anything.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are infiltrating the people space and enhancing the capabilities of HR practitioners. Increasingly, AI is being used to match skills and experience to requirements. Those who don't include the right search words and tags are easily overlooked. Robots are already performing the first interview in a process. This is a positive rather than a negative because robots reduce bias in the recruitment process. And if you think bias doesn't occur, think again - 70% of Americans say they have experienced it in the recruitment process, and we know...