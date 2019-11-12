Nigeria: Yahaya Bello Commissions Roads, Says More to Come

12 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has commissioned the recently completed Okene-Kuroko-Ehika-Ikaturu-Itakpe roads, assuring that his second term would witness more of such infrastructural work.

The commissioning took place on Monday as the GYB/CEDO 2019 gubernatorial campaign train rallied in Okene.

Mr Bello while commissioning affirmed that the roads would boost economic activities immensely within the area and would also ease transportation of goods, products and services.

He pointed out that the 'New Direction Government' has made efforts to ensure that every part of the state benefited from its infrastructure plans.

The governor thanked the people of Okene for their continued massive support of his administration noting that they would not be disappointed.

Yahaya Bello commissioning Okene - Kuroko -Ehika-Ikaturu-Itakpe roads in Kogi State. Photo: Kogi State Government

Governor Bello during a courtesy call on the Ohinoyi of Ebira Kingdom, Ado Ibrahim, noted that his administration has made modest achievements and the campaign train was in Okene to canvass for the people's votes.

He mentioned that elections were not war, but his administration would fight anyone who wanted to cause insecurity during elections.

The traditional ruler in his address said he prayed for the governor's victory in the Saturday polls.

The Ohinoyi thanked God for the existing peace and unity in the state, noting that the state's Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, was a worthy son of Ebira land, who has proven his critics wrong over time.

The traditional ruler also conveyed to the governor best wishes from the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Zauzau, the Etsu Nupe and other well-meaning traditional rulers in the country.

The Ohinoyi pointed out that "Governor Bello would come back wiser and well equipped with more experience in his second term to deliver suitable governance to the people of the state."

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
