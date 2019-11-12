Tanzania: Police in Morogoro Holding Three Over Burning of Village Office

Morogoro — Police in Morogoro is holding three suspects including the Mlali Councilor Frank Mwananziche in connection with the arsonist attack that left the Mlali ward office burnt down, the Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa has confirmed.

Mutafungwa confirmed this while addressing a news conference saying the building was set on fire between 0200Hrs and 0400Hrs, adding that Police has launched a manhunt to ensure that they are face the law.

He praised the residents who informed the police and turned up extinguish the fire and in the process saving the building being razed down.

Speaking on the incident the Mlali Ward Executive Officer Alusiasa Mpina said he was shocked by the phone call which he received from one of the residents and when he arrived he found the office on fire.

The MorogoroRegional Commissioner Loata Ole Sanare has ordered the security organs to make sure whoever was involved is apprehended.

The Mlali incident comes just a day after the office of the Ward Executing officer in Soweto, Moshi town was burnt down by attackers who are yet to be known.

