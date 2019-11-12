Mauritania: UN Welcomes Landmark Rape Conviction

12 November 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Lisa Schelin

The U.N. office of the high commissioner for human rights welcomes the conviction and sentencing of a man for rape by a court in Mauritania.

Mauritania does not have a law to prevent gender-based violence and rape. In the past, almost all cases of sexual violence have gone unpunished. In a surprising turnabout, a court has sentenced a 30-year old man to a five-year prison term for having raped a 15-year old girl in Kaedi, a city in southern Mauritania.

U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville tells VOA this is an encouraging first step.

“If that can be followed up with proper legislation and that legislation then starts to be properly enforced, then perhaps women will be encouraged to come forward more often because there is a foreseeable result to coming forward," said Colville. "But clearly that is always a hugely personal and painful decision to make for any individual woman or girl how to react to being raped.”

Mauritania has a law that criminalizes consensual sex outside marriage. Human rights observers say this law deters women who have been raped from reporting the crime for fear of themselves being charged and imprisoned for adultery.

Female victims of sexual violence who become pregnant are stigmatized and often sent to prison for breaking the country’s law banning sex outside of marriage. Colville says the 15-year-old rape victim was impregnated by her assailant, compounding her difficulties.

“She has been, and we have played a part in this, providing her with shelter and some kind of socioeconomic support to help her initially," said Colville. "But we definitely call on the authorities to really formally compensate her and ensure that she is properly cared for.”

On two occasions, a draft law making gender-based violence a crime has been presented to the Majlis, the country's parliament, and rejected. The U.N. human rights office is urging the parliament to relaunch the discussion on the draft bill and to adopt it as soon as possible.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.