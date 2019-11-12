South Africa: Christian Leaders' Group to Brief Media Following Meeting With Angus Buchan

12 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Following remarks by evangelist pastor Angus Buchan that only Jewish and Afrikaans people shared a covenant with God, the Christian Leaders Forum will today host a media briefing after meeting with Buchan.

The briefing will take place at midday at the Grand Central Airport in Midrand.

A recording of Buchan was circulated last week by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Twitter, in which Buchan can be heard saying: "Everybody is welcome as always to our meetings but this time the emphasis will be on the Afrikaner nation, we are going to call out to God remembering that only two nations in the world have ever been in covenant with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

"They are the Jewish people and the Afrikaans people, that is fact".

Buchan has since apologised for his comments via a statement on Facebook.

"Having stated that the Jews and the Afrikaans people were the only two nations that had a covenant with God is totally wrong and, for that statement, I humbly ask for your forgiveness.

"Any person who has given their life to Jesus Christ has in fact entered into a new covenant with our beloved Jesus Christ," he continues in the statement.

"If my statement has led to any division, please forgive me.

"I will, therefore, continue with all my heart to work toward bringing the entire Nation of South Africa to a unity with each other, and with our God," the statement concludes.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

