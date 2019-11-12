Nigeria: NCP, Katsina Gov Trade Words Over 'Bribe' for Judge

12 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — National Conscience Party (NCP) has accused the ruling APC in Katsina State of bribing judges at the state election petition tribunal to rule in favour of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

When contacted, Director General, Media and Publicity to Governor Masari, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, denied the allegation.

Malumfashi said: "It is a lie; let him go to court if he is sure of his facts. Why can't he if he has facts go to EFCC, ICPC or whatever? what is he waiting for?"

The party, at a press conference, alleged that APC "bought" judgement by bribing the tribunal judges, saying it had evidence to support its claims.

The state chairman of NCP, Abdulmumin Sani, said "APC has been pretending to be fighting war against corruption at the state and at the federal levels. But unfortunately, it is now crystal clear to all well-meaning Nigerians that the APC in Katsina State as a party is openly aiding and abetting corruption instead of fighting it.

"The latest amongst many examples of corrupt practices perpetrated by the Katsina State government under the leadership of Aminu Bello Masari is that of giving bribes and other inducements to members of the Katsina State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

"It is now on record that Aminu Bello Masari and the APC in Katsina State gave the sum of 193,700 U.S. dollars as bribe to one of the three judges that presided over the petition challenging the re-election of Aminu Bello Masari of the APC as governor of Katsina State," NCP claimed.

