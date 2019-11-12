Zimbabwe: New National Housing Minister in Pledge to End Illegal Settlements

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Daniel Garwe.
12 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Newly-appointed National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe has pledged to end the habit of citizens and officials within local authorities conniving to build structures on undesignated state and council lands even without the necessary amenities put in place.

Garwe, who was appointed minister during a recent cabinet reshuffle, was speaking to the media soon after being sworn in by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on Monday.

The new cabinet minister said the widespread tendency by local authorities to let citizens build homes on wetlands, undesignated state land, moreso, without proper social amenities in place, would be a thing of the past under his tenure.

"This brought a lot of discord in the industry," Garwe said.

"Building houses where there are no amenities, no schools, no shops, we are going to be looking into that."

He added, "We don't want people in urban areas to build pit latrines, small wells. That must be something of the past.

"We must provide services first before the house is built. By services, I am talking about the road networks, the sewer lines must be in place first."

Garwe, who now leads a newly created government ministry, called on other stakeholders to help him realise his objectives.

"... To move together, it is a collective responsibility and not the minister alone but collective responsibility. All the stakeholders must be involved.

"It is a key result area from the government, key result area from me, key result area for my party, Zanu PF."

Since the splitting of the Local Government Ministry, the National Housing portfolio will now be taking over the construction of houses which was formerly the role of local government.

"Local government is no-longer constructing houses. That responsibility has been taken to National housing.

"We are going to sit down with my colleagues and see how best we can work in harmony because it is about inter connectedness with different responsibilities," said Garwe.

Ironically, during his tenure in the same portfolio, the President Mnangagwa oversaw the government sanctioned mass demolition of homes under the infamous Operation Murambatsvina in 2005.

According to then United Nations (UN) Special Envoy on Human Settlement Issues in Zimbabwe, Anna Tibaijuka, an estimated 700,000 people lost their homes, livelihoods or both between May and July 2005.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.