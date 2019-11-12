Eritrea: Minister Osman Met and Held Talks With FM of Kuwait

11 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs met and held talks on 10 November in Kuwait with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Sheik Sabah Al-Sabah.

During the meeting the two sides discussed on bilateral relations, regional and global developments as well as on issues of mutual importance.

The meeting was attended by the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait, Mr. Humed Yahya and Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister, Mr. Khaled Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy and Foreign Minister's Office Sheik Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, and other Kuwaiti officials.

Likewise, Minister Osman Saleh on 9 November addressed the Eritrean community members in Kuwait focusing on the objective situation in the homeland, the peace and cooperation prevailing in the Horn of Africa following the peace and friendship agreement as well as the investment opportunity the Government of Eritrea is initiating.

Minister Osman called on nationals to take advantage individually or in group the investment opportunity that gives priority to nationals.

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com.

