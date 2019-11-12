Sudan: Herders Again Attack Farmers in North Darfur's Tawila

11 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tawila — On Saturday, three women farmers were injured in separate attacks by herdsmen in Tawila in North Darfur.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a farmer reported that Kaltoum Yousef was attacked by herders when she tried to drive livestock from her farm near Dubo El Omda.

"For five consecutive days, herders have been grazing their livestock on farms near Dubo El Omda, Dubo El Madrasa, and Katur," he complained, and called on the state government and security committees to urgently intervene to solve the problem.

In the area of Tabit, a group of militant herders raided the farms of Maryam Saleh and Kaltoum Shogar with their animals. When the women protested, they were assaulted. The herders then seized the groundnuts and grains harvested from the farms, a caller reported from Tabit.

Last Monday, four farmers, three of them women, were assaulted by herders in North and Central Darfur. They were attacked when they protested the grazing of livestock on their farms.

In mid-August, the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (Unamid) expressed its concern about the increase in tensions between farmers and pastoralists in Darfur.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

