Sudan: 'New Evidence of Financial Irregularities' By Former Presidential Palace Revenue Chief

Khartoum — New evidence has come to light that might further condemn former revenue head of Sudan's Presidential Palace, Ahmed El Fashashoya.

Last week, a member of the Zero Corruption organisation, Mohamed Badawi, reported that they have obtained new documents concerning the involvement of the former head revenue official in Sudan presidential Palace in financial irregularities.

In September Radio Dabanga reported that the Zero Corruption Organisation confirmed that Sudan's Prosecution of Illicit Acquisition and Suspect Wealth found $1million in the possession of the son of El Fashashoya.

The report revealed that the suspect allocated SDG 20 billion in 2017 to support his organisation Tag El Hafizeen Academy and he also allocated SDG 170 billion in 2019 to his other organisation.

Mohamed Badawi confirmed that they are filing more than 50 charges against the Revenue Commission. He explained in a press statement that these documents will condemn the head of the Commission with corruption, for his involvement in the establishment of several organisations supported by state revenues, including organisations Ofi, Maiman, El Hafizin and Atwar.