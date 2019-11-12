Sudan: Protest Against 'Mysterious' Death of Sudan Policeman

10 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman — On Friday, thousands of Sudanese protested at the cemetery of Ahmed Sharafi in Omdurman against the mysterious death of policeman Nizar El Naeem, a witness of the June3 massacre who died under suspicious circumstances in Cairo on Tuesday.

The protestors were shouting "Nizar was an eyewitness killed by Muslim Brothers" and "Blood for blood" demanding fair retribution.

Committee

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced the formation of a committee to investigate the circumstances of the death of El Naeem. The committee is authorized to investigate, gather information and take necessary measures to find out the causes of death.

There are different narratives about the cause of his death. According to the official death certificate issued by the Egyptian authorities, he died because of acute pneumonia. People also argue he was killed because he claimed to have evidence about the June 3 massacre.

His family demands an autopsy to find out the causes of his death. The Sudanese Professionals Association mourned El Naeem and urged the Attorney General to open an urgent investigation regarding the circumstances of his death, starting from his trial and the attack on his home up until his travel to Egypt.

