Zimbabwe: White Farmers Receive Compensation for Land Grabs

11 November 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — THE cash-strapped Zimbabwean government is compensating white commercial farmers that lost their farms during the violent land seizures since 2000.

The compensation to the 4 000 farmers is a bid by the government to secure elusive funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

Representatives of the disposed farmers said their clients were set to receive US$55 000 each (about R817 300) restitution for land developments.

This past week the Zimbabwe government confirmed the release of $22 million (R326,3 million) to the former commercial farmers as part of compensation for infrastructure developments on farms compulsorily acquired by the government during the disorderly land reform programme.

To date, the Ministry of Finance has disbursed $55 000 each to 900 farmers.

Ben Gilpin, the Commercial Farmers' Union (CFU) director, confirmed the development.

He said priority had been given to elderly farmers.

"This is because there are many elderly ex-farmers who are struggling financially," Gilpin explained.

"The reality is that the average age of farmers, at the time of their evictions, was around 55. Now, almost 20 years on, many are in their late 70s or older and are not able to work."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently insisted the farmers would not get their properties back as the land reform exercise was irreversible.

Instead, he said the government was willing to compensate affected individuals.

Mnangagwa's predecessor, Robert Mugabe (now late), sanctioned the violent seizures of the farms by veterans of the 1970s liberation struggle and ruling party youths.

Most of the land ended up in the hands of government ministers and government loyalists.

Critics blamed the recurrent food shortages and the collapse of the economy on the chaotic exercise.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.