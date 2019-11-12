Niger: Internet Connectivity Aids Response to Boko Haram Crisis

11 November 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Ahmed Obafemi

Maiduguri — A GLOBAL global network of organisations working together to provide shared communications services in humanitarian emergencies, has provided internet connectivity services to over 4 000 aid workers in northeastern Nigeria this year.

Some 4 188 workers from 111 organisations have been connected, in a major boost to the response to the crisis caused by the Islamist Boko Haram group.

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) has connected the humanitarian workers.

Also, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) migrating radio operators from World Food Programme to the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Nigeria has transferred over US$216 500 (N78,2 million) to UNDSS to cover up to December 31.

The ETS conducted maintenance missions in the towns of Monguno and Damaturu to ensure full operability of security communications services, and deployed the first phase of the Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Yola.

The ETS launched a User Feedback Survey on in October to determine ways to improve its response to meet evolving needs on the ground.

The ten-year-long conflict in north-east Nigeria has caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis across the worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe with 7,1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019.

An estimated 1,8 million people are internally displaced across the three states in the northeast.

Boko Haram is engaged in a violent campaign to overthrow the government.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.