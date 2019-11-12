Niger: Internet Connectivity Aids Response to Boko Haram Crisis

Maiduguri — A GLOBAL global network of organisations working together to provide shared communications services in humanitarian emergencies, has provided internet connectivity services to over 4 000 aid workers in northeastern Nigeria this year.

Some 4 188 workers from 111 organisations have been connected, in a major boost to the response to the crisis caused by the Islamist Boko Haram group.

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) has connected the humanitarian workers.

Also, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) migrating radio operators from World Food Programme to the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Nigeria has transferred over US$216 500 (N78,2 million) to UNDSS to cover up to December 31.

The ETS conducted maintenance missions in the towns of Monguno and Damaturu to ensure full operability of security communications services, and deployed the first phase of the Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Yola.

The ETS launched a User Feedback Survey on in October to determine ways to improve its response to meet evolving needs on the ground.

The ten-year-long conflict in north-east Nigeria has caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis across the worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe with 7,1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2019.

An estimated 1,8 million people are internally displaced across the three states in the northeast.

Boko Haram is engaged in a violent campaign to overthrow the government.