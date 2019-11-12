Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches a Daring Raid On Jubaland Army Base

More details are coming out of an attack reported on the outskirts of Somalia's southern port city of Kismayo on Sunday night.

The assault which was one of the biggest raids in months was targeted a military base run by Jubaland state forces, according to local residents, who spoke to Radio Shabelle via phone on Monday morning.

It is not clear how many casualties were caused by the attack.

In response to the ambush, Jubbaland state troops have launched operations to search for the attackers who are believed to be Al-Shabaab members.

Al-Shabaab frequently attacks allied forces' bases in the Jubba regions of southern Somalia as part of its attempt to oust the UN-backed Somali Government and expel the foreign troops.