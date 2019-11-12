Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches a Daring Raid On Jubaland Army Base

11 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

More details are coming out of an attack reported on the outskirts of Somalia's southern port city of Kismayo on Sunday night.

The assault which was one of the biggest raids in months was targeted a military base run by Jubaland state forces, according to local residents, who spoke to Radio Shabelle via phone on Monday morning.

It is not clear how many casualties were caused by the attack.

In response to the ambush, Jubbaland state troops have launched operations to search for the attackers who are believed to be Al-Shabaab members.

Al-Shabaab frequently attacks allied forces' bases in the Jubba regions of southern Somalia as part of its attempt to oust the UN-backed Somali Government and expel the foreign troops.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.