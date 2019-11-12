Sudan: Witness to the Sit-in Dispersal Dies in Strange Circumstances

Protests broke out around Omdurman City upon the announcement of the mysterious death of policeman Nazar Alnaeem Farajallah who died last week while on a visit to Cairo, Egypt.

The protests and public suspicion are justified in that Policeman Nazar had outspokenly asserted that he had sweeping evidence about the perpetrators of the bloody attack on the sit-in in front of the Army General Command on the 3rd of June 2019. He has been saying that he knows who masterminded the attack on the protestors and how the assailing troops were trained for the job.

Reports also said Policeman Nazar had previously abstained from attacking the protesters in December and tendered his resignation in protest. The reports said Nazar was later on called for training on the assault on the sit-in but he refused. He was also reportedly called to testify before the legal panel investigating the assault on the sit-in.

The daily newspaper Aljareeda wrote that Zazar has evidences about the officers involved in the assault on the sit-in. He reportedly said: "I refused to work in the police, joined the public marches against Bashir's rule and when General Burhan later on decided to reinstate all military men who sided with the revolution, I returned to my work. But I noticed that the Bashir supporters were planning to do me harm," he had said

Nazar's mysterious death has triggered wide demonstrations and controversy in Sudan with conflicting reports about the cause of his death and whether it was natural or not.

According to his friends, Nazar travelled to Cairo last Saturday for medical check up and to start a new life away from repeated assaults perpetrated against him after his testimony against the the officers involved in the attack on the sit-in.

Meanwhile the Egyptian authorities said Nazar's death was natural and due to acute pneumonia.

Towards midday Friday masses of citizens of all ages and from both sexes took part in the late Nazar's funeral, walking all along to the burial ground of Hamad Alneel where he was laid to rest amid prayers and angry slogans from the mourners.