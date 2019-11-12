Liberia: Govt. Resolves 132 Domestic Violence Cases

-Assistant GBV Director

The Assistant Director for Gender Base Violence at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) discloses here that the Government of Liberia (GOL) has resolved 132 raped cases.Mr. SiemonKwein made the disclosure recently at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia after a two-day Gender Base Violence workshop.

He said the ministry received a total of 1,508 GBV cases between January and June, 2019, among them 135 rape cases with nine suspects tried and convicted.The GBV Assistant Director said government has 94 cases, pending court hearing.

He said during the period under review government also heard 132 raped cases and arrested 330 alleged perpetrators.Mr. Kwein explained that government provided medical care to 1,189 victims.

Meanwhile, at the end of the GBV workshop, participants from five of the 15 political subdivisions of Liberia, including lawyers, police, student groups and international partners, among others presented papers and made recommendations towards curbing the prevalence of rape and gender based violence cases in the country.