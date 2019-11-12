Liberia: Govt. Resolves 132 Domestic Violence Cases

11 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye

-Assistant GBV Director

The Assistant Director for Gender Base Violence at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) discloses here that the Government of Liberia (GOL) has resolved 132 raped cases.Mr. SiemonKwein made the disclosure recently at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia after a two-day Gender Base Violence workshop.

He said the ministry received a total of 1,508 GBV cases between January and June, 2019, among them 135 rape cases with nine suspects tried and convicted.The GBV Assistant Director said government has 94 cases, pending court hearing.

He said during the period under review government also heard 132 raped cases and arrested 330 alleged perpetrators.Mr. Kwein explained that government provided medical care to 1,189 victims.

Meanwhile, at the end of the GBV workshop, participants from five of the 15 political subdivisions of Liberia, including lawyers, police, student groups and international partners, among others presented papers and made recommendations towards curbing the prevalence of rape and gender based violence cases in the country.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.