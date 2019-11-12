Kenya: Bureau of Statistics Explains Why Some Census Officials Are Yet to Be Paid

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has come out to admit not paying 13,428 temporary staff who conducted the 2019 National Population nd Housing Census.

The affected staff, drawn from four counties, consist of enumerators, content and ICT supervisors.

The issue came to light after netizens on Monday took to social media demanding the payment of the said staff.

This is after the results of the exercise - conducted in August - was presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

KNBS Director General, Zachary Mwangi, attributed the delay in the payments to wrong personal details by the affected individuals.

"We've had a number of payments returned as a result of either dormant accounts and/or wrong banking details," said Mwangi.

This even as source who spoke to Nairobi News confirmed that they had been paid the first installment directly to their bank account which are now said to have issues

The agency has now asked the staff who have not received their payments to confirm their bank details with their County Statistic Officer (CSO).

They have also been asked to return the gadgets they used during the exercise in good working conditions.