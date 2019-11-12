Liberia: LTA, Stakeholders Discuss Draft Regulation On SIM Cards Registration

11 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), service providers and major stakeholders in the telecommunications sector on Friday, November 8, 2019 held a one-day Public Consultation on a draft new regulation on SIM Cards registration in the country.

The draft regulation, when finalized, would require all service providers to use the National Identification Card as precondition to the issuance of mobile numbers to subscribers. It further seeks to set time lines for enforcement, compelling a new subscriber to present a national identification card before obtaining a mobile number and for old subscribers to submit their National ID Cards to be assigned to their mobile numbers.

According to the LTA, the purpose of the new regulation is to "provide a regulatory framework for the compulsory registration of all activated SIM/RUIM Cards users and the establishment of a control administration and management of a subscriber database for all SIM/RUIM Cards and the users."

The objective of the draft regulation is to "record and maintain personal information of mobile telecommunication subscribers in the Republic of Liberia and to establish, control, administer and protect databases of subscribers." It is also intended to "verify the authenticity of the identity document being used during registration and to establish penalties for violations."

Speaking at the forum held at the Golden Gate Hotel in Paynesville City outside Monrovia, authorities of the LTA said Liberia cannot boast of a digital economy inasmuch SIM Cards registration has been around for while and stated that with the introduction of the National Identification Card, it is time to link the SIM Cards to the national biometric registry.

The LTA's authorities believed that linking the SIM Cards to the National Identification Card would unveil the true identity of people using telecommunication to commit cybercrimes in the country.

For his part, Mr. TiahNagbe, Executive Director of the National Identification Registry informed the forum that his entity has put in place a National Identification Verification Platform which is expected to be rolled out on next week.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.