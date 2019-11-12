Africa: Planetary Destruction - the Way Forward

12 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Geoff Davies

'People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money... ' So Greta Thunberg challenged world leaders at the UN Climate Change Action Summit on 23 September 2019.

What is our response? What is the solution? How do we stem mass extinction while responding to the daily call for economic growth? Quite simply, we make the care of the planet and life on it, including ours, our priority.

So first, view the world from the planet's perspective, and I would add, from God's perspective!

Second, recognise that we humans are an integral part of the web of life and totally dependent on the well-being of the planet.

Third, use money responsibly. As Charles Eisenstein wrote in Sacred Economics, money should be treated with the same respect we should show to all life so that it is used for good and not evil.

Fourth, recognise that money is only a tool, an agreed medium of exchange, to enable us to do what is needed and right. Don't worship money, sacrificing life and wellbeing in pursuit of wealth.

Finally, we have a beautiful and bountiful planet. Care for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Africa
Governance
Environment
Climate
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.