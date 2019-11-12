Africa: Planetary Destruction - the Way Forward

opinion

'People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money... ' So Greta Thunberg challenged world leaders at the UN Climate Change Action Summit on 23 September 2019.

What is our response? What is the solution? How do we stem mass extinction while responding to the daily call for economic growth? Quite simply, we make the care of the planet and life on it, including ours, our priority.

So first, view the world from the planet's perspective, and I would add, from God's perspective!

Second, recognise that we humans are an integral part of the web of life and totally dependent on the well-being of the planet.

Third, use money responsibly. As Charles Eisenstein wrote in Sacred Economics, money should be treated with the same respect we should show to all life so that it is used for good and not evil.

Fourth, recognise that money is only a tool, an agreed medium of exchange, to enable us to do what is needed and right. Don't worship money, sacrificing life and wellbeing in pursuit of wealth.

Finally, we have a beautiful and bountiful planet. Care for...