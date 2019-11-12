South Africa: Is a Granny's Letter to Rassie Erasmus the Key to Praised Subs Strategy?

11 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

Was the threat of a good " patz " from one patriotic granny in her 90s perhaps the motivation for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus to get his substitutions strategy perfect in the Rugby World Cup?

A heartwarming letter shared on the popular Facebook group #ImStaying might prove to hold the clue.

While Erasmus' use of substitutions has been hailed by rugby analysts as a major factor in the Springboks' victorious World Cup campaign, it was widely questioned last year after a match which the Boks narrowly lost to the then reigning world champions and bitter South African rivals, New Zealand.

On Sunday, Julia Markus shared a letter on the group which her rugby-mad granny, now 93, sent to Erasmus last year.

"I know the RWC has come and gone, but I wanted to share the following. My grandmother is 93 years old. She will be 94 in March. I like to think she is one of the oldest, if not biggest Springboks supporter. When we won, she watched the highlights on repeat x3 times! (Didn't we all)," Markus posted.

The letter reads as follows: "Dear Mr. Erasmus

"Mazaltov [congratulations] to you and your team! You have done wonders with the Springboks. I have watched rugby since the 1940s - walked all the way from the top of Oranjezight and caught the train to Newlands rugby ground every Saturday.

"I watched Okie Geffen, James Small and all the super rugby commentators on TV. I am aged in the 90s and nearly landed in the Pinelands cemetery on Saturday. How the HECK could you change your perfect team, 10 minutes before the end against New Zealand - you know they always win in the second half. DON'T YOU EVER DO THAT AGAIN! - I would come and give you a good patz (hiding) if I was your mother. However, all forgiven!

"Lots and lots of good luck for the next four games overseas. If I am not here for the World Cup and we win, I'll send you a postcard from above. Totsiens en alles van die beste (Goodbye and best wishes).

"PS. Ek is 'n ou Namaqualander (I'm an old Namaqualander)."

While it is unclear if the letter ever reached Erasmus, the post was well received on Facebook.

It had been liked nearly 3 000 times, and been shared more than 150 times by 14:30 on Monday. Among those who commented is the mother of late Springbok wing and 1995 World Cup winner, James Small.

"James would have been humble, but would have loved the special mention. Salute you Mam," Vourn Small responded to the post.

Several of the people who commented suggested that Erasmus and the Boks pay her a visit.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.