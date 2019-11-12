South Africa: Another Muslim Grave Vandalised, This Time At Foot of Table Mountain

11 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

The chairperson of the Cape Mazaar Society, Mahmood Limbada, says the vandalised gravesite of Auliya Syed Abdul Haq Al Quadri is the work of "Satanists" and people with "sick minds".

The kramat (burial site for saints in Islam), which is situated in Deer Park on Table Mountain, was vandalised over the weekend.

"There isn't major damage, but it's disgusting to see," Limbada said on Monday.

He said the society was trying to find out who the culprits were.

"There had been visitors who went to the site on Sunday and when they arrived, they saw the damage ... we were then alerted and we saw the pictures of blatant vandalism which can only be the work of Satanists and people with sick minds... "

He added they had speculated on the motivation behind the vandalism but will leave the investigation to the police who currently have no record of a case being open.

Limbada revealed faeces had been smeared on the kabr (grave), while some of the iron rods surrounding the grave were also dislodged.

He said there had been a delay in getting a case number, adding the case had definitely been reported to Western Cape police.

The incident follows the recent desecration of at least 80 graves at Mowbray Muslim cemetery.

Tombstones were ripped out and laid out in the shape of a cross, while some were shoved into open graves in the shape of triangles.

Cemetery workers also discovered that some of the tombstones taken from other graves were arranged in a triangle inside freshly dug ones.

Limbada said "we are strongly inclined to believe the two incidents are linked".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.