Nigeria: Ghana Trade Union Shuts Down More Nigerian-Owned Businesses

12 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has launched more attacks on businesses belonging to Nigerians in the country.

The union on Monday closed down 15 more shops belonging to Nigerians at Opera Square in Accra, capital of Ghana.

The closure of the businesses brings the number of affected businesses to about 70.

National president of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG), Chukwuemeka Nnaji, has advised members to close their shops today as rumours spread that Nigerian-owned businesses at Tip Toe Lane, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, would be the latest casualties.

Police intervention and the Nigerian Mission in Ghana averted a major clash between members of GUTA and NUTAG on Monday.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

