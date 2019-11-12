Liberia: Govt Calls for Vigilance Amid Lassa Fever Outbreak

11 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By William Q. Harmon

The Government of Liberia (GoL), through the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Public Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), has called on citizens to become more vigilant against reports of an outbreak of Lassa fever.

The ministry said it is placing the public on the alert, barely two months after health authorities declared a health emergency as a result of an outbreak of Lassa fever that has already claimed about 21 lives.

The call comes at a time when the Lassa fever virus is stubbornly stamping a foothold in the country.

Acting Director-General of the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL), Dr. Mosoka Fallah, told reporters that the disease has so far affected five of the 15 counties.

He said that NPHIL and the Ministry of Health are doing everything possible to contain the outbreak.

At a press conference on Friday, November 8, Dr. Fallah said that the public needs to be informed adequately in order to help contain the spread of the disease as was done with the Ebola epidemic in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

"We need to adequately inform our people about this health problem. There is no need to hide the information. It is better we put the information out there as well as the situation we are dealing with and how we can prevent it.

"It is important that we raise this and let the general public know that there are a couple of things they can do," he added.

The disease has so far spread across Nimba, Grand Bassa, Bong, Margibi, Lofa and Grand Kru counties.

People contract the Lassa virus by exposure to urine or feces of infected rodents or rats. Other than common preventive measures such as washing hands regularly, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended keeping cats to hunt the rats.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhemina Jallah, said that there are specific counties that are prone to the Lassa fever outbreak but, because of the level of work that NPHIL has been doing, health authorities have been able to catch a lot of cases in the Lassa Fever outbreak.

"We are able to resolve a lot of issues that we don't usually bring to the attention of the public through the press," Dr. Jallah said, adding: "Lassa is an issue that the public should know, and should know how to manage and should be on the alert or lookout for persons coming with such a condition."

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.