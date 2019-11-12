Ghana: 50 Saasabi Residents Benefit From Free Medical Screening

About 50 people, particularly the aged drawn from a cluster of communities within Saasabi in the Kpone Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region have benefited from a free medical screening.

Organised by the 2019 Master of Business Administration (MBA) Corporate Governance students of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) the medical screening was conducted by a team of medical experts from the 37 military hospital.

As part of the exercise, the beneficiaries received free treatment, medication and had their National Health Insurance cards renewed.

Additionally, the team also donated food items, 20 pieces of African prints and beverages worth GH¢8,000.00 to the beneficiaries.

The items included bags of rice, bars of washing and bathing soap, towels and cooking oil as well as sardines.

A nurse with the 37 Military hospital, Thelma Ajani, who took the beneficiaries through how to maintain a healthy body advised them to exercise regularly and eat healthy diets.

She explained that the exact causes of high blood pressure were not known, but several things may play a role, which included smoking, being overweight or obese, and lack of physical activity.

In an interview, with Mr David Atengble, leader of the team, he explained that the gesture was part of requirements to complete a course in a project management.

He said the project dubbed: "We care" was aimed at impacting the life of people living in deprived communities.

Mr Atengble said the gesture was executed with support from the students, Third Sector Foundation, a non-governmental organisation and Bedita Pharmaceuticals who provided free medication for the beneficiaries.

Miss Trudy Lamptey, assistant team leader, stated that although everybody in the community who wished to be medically examined received assistance, the focus was on the aged.

She said the gesture among other things was expected to increase the life expectancy of people in the area and support the aged with some food items and clothes as Christmas was approaching.

The chief of the area, Nii Ashitey Saasabi II, on his part, commended the team for their support and urged them to continue with the good work.

On some challenges in the community, he lamented about the bad nature of their roads and made a passionate appeal to the government to help construct the roads linking the various communities.

Dr Augustine Awuah Peprah, a Project Management lecturer at UPSA, in his remarks, commended the students for their kind gesture and said the essence of the course was for the students to use classroom activity to impact the lives of people.