Libya Urges UN for Assistance Towards Reconstruction

Fayez Mustafa Serraj, the President of the Presidency of the Government of National Accord (GNA), has urged the United Nations General Assembly to cooperate with Libyans to chart the path of peace, stability, security and consensus building to begin processes of reconstruction.

"It is time for our country to achieve, peace, restore stability for our people and begin the processes of reconstruction efforts to live decent life in a democratic framework that respects the rule of law and safeguard human rights," he stressed.

Mr Serraj made the call when he led a Libyan delegation and delivered an address at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He called on the United Nations to expedite action to dispatch a fact-finding commission to document the grave violations caused by General Khalifa Hafter and hold him accountable and prosecute his supporters for destruction caused.

"We are advocates of peace and consensus, and we repeatedly stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya and there is no winner, no clear loser, we are very keen to preserve the blood of Libyans, I call upon all young men, who are involved in the aimless war to lay down their arms," Mr Serraj advised.

He lamented that Hafter had misled Libyans he was fighting terrorism but the forces of GNA fought and defeated the Islamic State and liberated Sirte within the framework of international alliance against alliance and for strategic cooperation with the US.

In the mist of the crisis, Mr Serraj noted that Libyan faced another major challenge which was illegal immigration and the large influx of irregular migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe having major repercussions, including, economic, security and social aspects.

"The aggression has exacerbated the situation, which caused many people to lose their lives drowning in the sea, getting lost in the desert or being an easy target to terrorist organisations, the attacking militias contributed to the tragedy by bombing a migrant centre resulting in the death and injury of dozens, including women and children.

"We continue to to cooperate with states that are destination of migrants, we welcome the cooperation with any regional or international efforts to address the phenomenon and unite efforts among all countries whether of origin, crossing or destination," Mr Serraj said.