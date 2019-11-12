South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza Welcomes Progress in Implementation of Revitalized Agreement On the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan

press release

Deputy President Mabuza welcomes progress in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as Special Envoy to South Sudan, has welcomed progress that has been made in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

In particular, Deputy President Mabuza welcomes the meeting of the Regional and International Special Envoys to South Sudan that took place on 25-26 October 2019 in the Republic of Djibouti and the Communique issued on the Occasion of the Tripartite Summit on the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan held in Entebbe, in the Republic of Uganda on 7 November 2019.

"We welcome both the outcomes of the meeting of the Special Envoys and the Communique of the Tripartite Summit as a demonstration of the significant progress being made towards the total resolution of conflict and bringing stability in South Sudan. South Africa will continue to support all efforts that are meant to enhance the complete implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on South Sudan," said the Deputy President.

The Tripartite Summit leadership is made up of His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Abdalftah Alburhan A. Alrahman, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan and His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan. It was convened by President Museveni and President Alrahman as Co-Guarantors to the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

It was attended by Dr Rick Machar, Chairperson of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition and His Excellency Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Special Envoy of Kenya on South Sudan.

Deputy President Mabuza will also engage in regional consultations to further mobilise for the full implementation of this Agreement in order to achieve long lasting peace and development in South Sudan.

Issued by: The Presidency