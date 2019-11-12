Zimbabwe: Mimi Launches First Zim Lifestyle Blogger Mobile App

12 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)

Award-winning lifestyle blogger, MiMi has launched the first Zimbabwean Lifestyle Blogger app for android users. The mobile app re-imagines how users can consume lifestyle news and events at just a click of a button. This latest development is quite literally African lifestyle in your hands!

The mobile app is a collective effort by Zimbabwean start-ups, with the app being conceptualized and developed by Kardiak, designed by Zimjedi and the backend API supported by Key Nura.

Kardiak conceptualized the app and worked tirelessly to create a data conscious and user-friendly mobile app set to provide lifestyle appreciators a new and convenient content viewing experience.

Blogger, MiMi added: "Available for Android users (iPhone users, a phase 2 will definitely cater for you) this lifestyle app allows you to view my latest articles, upcoming events and activities all at a click of a button. The key features of the app also allows you to sync and save articles to your phone, which means easy browsing for you online and offline. The app is also friendly on data and does not use data to load previous articles every time you connect to the Internet. A user friendly and data conscious app really were key to me."

The mobile app is an exciting development that illustrates how technology and media can enhance the user experience and media consumption on mobile. The project additionally illustrates how Zimbabwean creatives can collaborate to create products of quality and with high technical skill. The Kicking it With Mimi mobile app is available on the Google Play Store for download.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

