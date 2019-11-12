Nigeria: Eid-UL Malud - FCT Minister Sues for Unity, Peaceful Co-Existence

12 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called on residents of the territory to use the opportunity provided by the celebration of the Eid-ul Maulud to pray for unity, and live peacefully with one another.

Malam Bello who made the call in his message to residents of the FCT in commemoration of Maulud Nabiyy-the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) - further said the occasion calls for sober reflection and spiritual rejuvenation.

The minister urged the Muslim faithful to adhere to the cardinal principles of peace upon which the religion of Islam is built and also admonished them to put into practice the lifestyle and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) which are hinged on care and love for fellow men.

While assuring residents of their safety during the celebrations, he requested that everyone should be security conscious and imbibe the attitude of saying something when they witness something suspicious.

The minister also urged all residents to obey all extant rules regulating life in the city. He urged motorists to adhere by traffic regulations and especially, avoid speeding and beating red lights.

He said that research has shown that most road accidents within the territory were caused by over-speeding.

He also revealed that efforts are ongoing to ease the traffic gridlock being witnessed in some parts the city, caused largely by the unprecedented increase in population and vehicular traffic over time and impatience on the part of some road users.

