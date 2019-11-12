South Africa: More Severe Thunderstorms, Flooding Expected in KZN Today

12 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge and Kaveel Singh

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal can expect severe thunderstorms that may lead to flooding later on Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

"Later this week, we are also expecting more rainfall and flooding in parts of the province. We are looking at Thursday and Friday," forecaster Mbavhi Maliage told News24.

The eThekwini municipality said two people had reportedly died due to the inclement conditions.

Disaster management teams in the province have been on high alert since Sunday, following reports of severe thunderstorms.

Teams were placed on alert after SAWS indicated a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in large parts of the province.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was on Tuesday expected to visit families who were affected by flooding and heavy rains in Durban.

Maliage said there were places in the eastern parts of Limpopo, especially in the Lowveld, which had experienced flooding on Tuesday morning.

Thunderstorms in the region were expected to clear later in the day.

More rainfall was also expected over parts of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, with Maliage saying those along the coastal regions of the Western Cape should watch for flooding.

