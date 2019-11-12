Ghana: Black Stars to Commence Training Today

The Black Stars will commence training today in Accra as they prepare for the opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa in Cape Coast.

Head Coach Kwesi Appiah hopes to get a considerable number of his foreign-based call-ups for the first training session expected to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

An FA statement said "The Black Stars will train at the Accra Sports Stadium from 4-5 p.m. The first 15 minutes of the session will be open to the media. After the training session, the media will be allowed 10 minutes interview opportunity with the Coach, Captain and one other player."

The team will then leave for Cape Coast, the match venue tomorrow to continue with preparations.

The Black Stars will face the Bafana Bafana on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Cape Coast Stadium at 7pm and play Sao Tome and Principe four days later.

Meanwhile the FA has announced that the Black Stars players will spend time to bond with fans in Winneba and Mankessim en route to Cape Coast for the qualifier.

By the arrangement, the players and technical team will interact with fans and distribute paraphernalia as ways of rekindling the love for the senior national team.

This was revealed in the team's itinerary for the test against the Bafana Bafana on Thursday, 14 November, 2019.

"Tuesday November 12, 2019 The Black Stars departs for Cape Coast and will make brief stop-overs at Winneba and Mankessim, where they will interact with fans and distribute paraphernalia to them," a Ghana

FA statement said.

"The team will have its first training session in Cape Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. This training session is open to the media."

There has been apathy for the team after the calamitous campaign in Brazil during the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals but newly-elected Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and his team have launched the