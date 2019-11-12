Sudan: Hamdok Presents Government Priorities to EU Foreign Ministers

Brussels — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, addressed Monday a meeting at the headquarters of the European Union with the EU Foreign Ministers.

At the meeting, the High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Federica Mogherini, has welcomed the Prime Minister, affirming the European Union's readiness for full cooperation with Sudan during the transitional period.

Dr. Hamdok has presented at the meeting the priorities of his transitional government and its needs that require support from the European Union.

He expressed thanks to the European Union for its support to the Sudanese revolution.

The European Union's foreign ministers affirmed their readiness to support the transitional government in Sudan.