Sudan: Hamdok Praises EU Stance in Support of Sudan

Brussels — The Prime Minister d. Abdullah Hamdok, has commended the European Union's position in support of Sudan.

This came during his meeting Monday at the European Union Commission in Brussels with Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Ms. Jutta Urpilainen, in presence of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Madani Abbas Madani, the Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lina Al-Sheikh, the Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Mekki Mirghani, and the Director of the Prime Minister's Office, Ali Bakhit.

The Prime Minister affirmed the commitment of the transitional government to implement the goals of the glorious December Revolution contained in the program of priorities of the transitional period, top of which are achieving comprehensive and just peace and improving the economic situation.

The meeting dealt with the situation in Sudan and the vision of the transitional government to manage the transitional stage and the current peace negotiations.

For her part, Ms. Jutta welcomed the Prime Minister and congratulated him on the formation of the transitional government, stressing that the European Union will support the programs of the transitional government. She pointed out that cooperation with Sudan is a priority for the new European Commission for International Cooperation.