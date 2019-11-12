Liberia, China Reaffirms Bilateral Relationship

A visiting delegation of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China has, together with the Liberian Government, reconfirmed unwavering commitment to fruitful diplomatic relations underpinned by the One-China Policy.

The four-man delegation, headed by Mr. Wu Weihua, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC, met with the Acting Chair of the Cabinet and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel F. McGill, and with an array of Government officials Monday at the Cecil Dennis Auditorium, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Welcoming the delegation, Mr. McGill recounted a number of development interventions that China has made in Liberia's recovery and development efforts.-Press release

He said China's continued assistance to Liberia over the years, coupled with several new projects in the pipeline, manifests the strength and reliability of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Minister McGill lauded the Chinese government for always coming to the call of Liberia in critical times, including the days of the deadly Ebola outbreak at which time China was one of the first few countries that stood by Liberia.

He told the delegation that President Weah was glad that discussions held with his counterpart, President Xi Jinping, have been bearing fruits to the mutual benefit of the peoples of Liberia and China. The Acting Chair of the cabinet further reiterated Liberia's commitment to One-China Policy, which according to him, is sacrosanct and unbending, constituting the bulwark of Liberia's relations with the socialist republic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expounded on Liberia's vast investment opportunities and called on the delegation to encourage Chinese businesspeople and investors to take advantage of the investment potentials and the bustling relations subsisting between the two countries.The head of the delegation, His Excellency Wu Weihua, said he and his delegation were elated by the warm reception of the Government and people of Liberia.

He particularly praised President Weah for maintaining a stable democratic space and peace in the absence of the international stabilization force, UNMIL. He expressed delight over the implementation of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development and said China was ready to help Liberia achieve important deliverables of the Agenda.Mr. Wu said he and the National People Congress delegation were in the country to strengthen relations with the National Legislature and to get a firsthand appreciation of progress being made in Liberia.

Acknowledging the enormity of challenges facing Liberia, the Chinese congressman averred that his country remains committed to helping the Weah-led administration deliver on its promises to the people.He said the relevant competent departments of both Chinese and Liberian governments will have to work together to explore and undertaken development programs particularly in the areas of agriculture, health and education.

Other members of the Chinese congressional delegation included RenJianhua, Head of Discipline Inspection and Supervision Group; Mr. Liu Zhenwui, Vice Chairperson of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee; Mr. Liu Qian, Vice Chairperson of Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee.