South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Hosts African Ministerial Roundtable in Cape Town, 12 Nov

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will, on Tuesday, 12 November 2019, host the African Ministerial Roundtable on the Margins of AfricaCom in Cape Town, under the theme, "Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Human Capital Developnent for Africa."

The panel will also consist of representatives from other African countries and discussions will be centred on Africa's 4IR response and key interventions on skills development and the future of work. Expected outcomes include the identification of priority skills development projects to support the continent's 4IR response.

The African Ministerial Roundtable follows a number of landmark agreements reached between African Ministers responsible for Communications and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), which focused on developing Africa's Digital Transformation Strategy to support the continent's digital economy. Two weeks ago, African Ministers adopted the 2019 Sharm El Sheikh declaration in Egypt. The declaration calls for a special focus on the African Digital Transformation Strategy, the African Union Communication and Advocacy Strategy as well as the Union's Brand and Communication, which are meant to advance the AU's Agenda 2063 goals of accelerating innovation and technological progress.

AfricaCom is an annual technology conference that brings together 15000 delegates, 450 speakers and in excess of 500 exhibitors. Over the years, AfricaCom has grown fo be the biggest ICT showcase in the continent, comprising of thought leadership sessions, discussion forums and exhibitions.

Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2019

Time: 14:00 - 15:30

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

