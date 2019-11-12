Sudan: Switzerland Grants U.S.$2 Million for Livelihoods Interventions in Darfur

12 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Monday, the Government of Switzerland, acting through the Embassy of Switzerland in Khartoum and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), signed an agreement under which it will contribute $ 2 million to support livelihoods' activities in Darfur.

With the grant, the Swiss government aims to support the scaling-up of UNDP's livelihoods activities in Sudan's western region for the next three years (2019-2022).

This comes as part of Switzerland's engagement in providing livelihood support which has been ongoing for years, UNDP Sudan reported in a press release on Monday.

Switzerland's contribution, together with UNDP's own resources, will be directed to build on the success of UNDP's flagship livelihoods programme in Darfur - rebranded as the Strengthening Livelihoods Security for Peace and Recovery in Darfur (L4P Initiative).

