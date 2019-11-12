Liberia: China, Liberia to Augment Engagements On 'Poverty and Backwardness'

Member of the China National People's Congress delegation to Liberia presents a gift to House Speaker Bhofal Chambers and Senate Pro Tempore Albert Chie.

An executive member of Congress of the People's Republic of China (PRC) has lauded and described the existing relationship between the PRC and the Republic of Liberia as having 'taken roots' and is therefore ready to enhance exchanges with Liberia on China's remarkable achievements in seven decades on poverty and backwardness.

Mr. Wu Weihua, the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), leading a four-man Chinese delegation, said the NPC is ready to enhance exchanges of their government experiences with Liberia to fight poverty and backwardness, arguing that both countries faced poverty and backwardness.

"China and Liberia friendship has taken roots in peoples' heart." Mr. Wu added. "China is ready to enhance exchanges of government experience with Liberia. China and Liberia are both developing countries faced with the same past of emerging from poverty and backwardness and achieving prosperity and developments."

He added: "But over the past seven decades, since the founding of the People's Republic, China has made remarkable achievements from twists and turns and, in the process, have accumulated some experience and will be happy to share with their African brothers."

Other members of the Chinese delegation include Mr. Ren Jianhua, Head of the Discipline and Supervision of the NPC, Mr. Liu Zhenwei, Vice Chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee of the NPC, and Mr. Liu Qian, vice Chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee.

In a special statement on Monday in the House's Chamber, Mr. Wu told the leaderships and members of the House of Representatives and the Senate that China is committed and will continuously uphold the ideal of sincerity, friendship and equality. He said China will pursue common interest and put friendship first as well as will be committed to openness and inclusiveness.

"No interference in African countries' pursuit of development paths to state their national conditions; no interference of African countries' internal affairs; and no account of political strings through assistance, no seeking of selfish of political gains in investment of financing cooperation with Africa," Mr. Wu indicated.

Mr. Wu said the result of the China and Liberia friendships caused the scholarships of over 2,800 Liberians in several technical fields and China has built infrastructures including Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex, Jackson F. Doe Hospital, the Ministry of Health, the Fendall Campus of the University of Liberia, and the Annexes of the Capitol Building of the Legislature.

He said in 2014, during the deadly Ebola epidemic, China launched the biggest medical aid in Liberia since the founding of the new China, which speaks volume between the two countries. He added that China has become Liberia's biggest trading partner, biggest project contractor and the main source of investment and financing and cooperation has become fruitful results.

The National People's Congress then pledged 500,000 Renminbi, equivalent to US$72,000 for offices utilities to the Legislature. The word "Renminbi" literally means "People's Currency" and is abbreviated RMB.

The Chinese National People's Congress is the equivalent of the Liberian Legislature, but the NPC is the highest organ of state power and, with 2,980 members, it is the largest parliamentary body in the world.

Recently the US Congress, through the bi-partisan House Democracy Partnership, visited the Liberian Legislature. Congressman Rep. David Price, head of delegation, promised to increase engagements with the Legislature mainly on knowledge sharing.

House's Speaker Bhofal Chambers said Liberia is in a steep and deep state, and needs safeguard and partners, such as the People's Republic of China.

"This government is not only moved by the fruits of your hard work. Your selflessness to humanity inspires this government to work exceedingly hard towards changing the living standard of the people with urgency and certainty," Dr. Chambers said.

For his part, President Pro Tempore Albert Chie reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the One China Policy and pledged that the Liberian government will continuously work with the PRC to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.