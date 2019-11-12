Tanzania: Women Advised to Participate in Local Govt Elections

11 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Embassy of Canada has advised women to come up in bigger numbers to participate in the much awaited civic polls and next year's general election so that they participate in leadership and decision-making roles.

Canadian Ambassador to Tanzania Pamela O'Donnell advised the women during a capacity building workshop in Dodoma which aimed at sensitising women on participation in leadership and politics.

Under the Canadian Fund for Local Initiative (CFLI), women are empowered to actively participate in local and national electoral processes in Tanzania.

In this regard, CFLI gathered women from all districts of Dodoma Region for the capacity building workshop. Ms O'Donnell called on women to take part in the coming elections by vying for various positions as well as supporting fellow women by voting for them.

"Canada wants to see women being valued especially when it comes to decision-making," she noted, adding: "Leadership is very important and I believe that women are able to outshine men in ballot boxes, and we want to see women obtaining political positions as men because without attempting in life you cannot achieve anything."

She was optimistic that the training workshop helped women to build confidence and eventually push them to confidently vie for political positions.

