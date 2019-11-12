Tanzania: PM Drums Up Unity Ahead of Elections

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged Tanzanians to come out in large numbers and take part in the civic elections to elect leaders that would be able to assist the government in the development of the country.

In line with that, the Premier stressed the need for the people in the country to enhance national unity by maintaining the country's peace and harmony founded since the country's independence.

Mr Majaliwa made the call yesterday when officiating on behalf of President John Magufuli at the National Maulid Baraza held in Mwanza Region.

The congregation prayers brought together Muslims to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

"I call upon Muslims and all other Tanzanians to come out in large numbers and elect competent and responsive leaders that would help assist the government in bringing about development for the citizens and the nation at large," he said.

The premier urged Muslim leaders to emulate the leadership standards of Prophet Muhammad by fearing God and abstaining from self-promotion and self interest in leading fellow Muslims and others.

He urged the Tanzania Muslims Council, BAKWATA, to spearhead the consolidation of peace and harmony when heading for the elections of council leaders and ensure the elections are held peacefully.

The premier said that the country is committed to ensure that the country's resources are well managed for the welfare of its citizens and the nation and hence the need for religious leaders to continue praying and advising the government whenever necessary for the benefit of current and future generations.

"The government recognizes and appreciates national religious bodies' support in the enhancement of the country's peace; we urge leaders of various religious bodies to sustainably pray for the country's leadership and prospects," he said.

The PM commended BAKWATA for the support it has always accorded the government especially on development of the education sector and youth development.

He said the government was committed to improve education for all generations, including the youth, for enhancing the country's prospects.

He said one of the strategies was to continue giving high priority to the improvement of the free education system partly through issuance of loans to underprivileged and poor students in higher learning institutions.

He said that in the 2019/2020 academic year, the government has set aside 450bn/- for 128, 285 students. He said some 46,838 first year students in the last academic year were loaned 162.8bn/.

He said the government will continue with its plan and ensure more and more students from poor families and other deserving youngsters are given loans to pursue advanced education.

Speaking during the event, the Secretary General of BAKWATA, Alhaj Nuhu Jabir Mruma urged Muslims and Tanzanians at large to fully participate in the upcoming civic elections and elect leaders who would spearhead their social development.

"I call upon the Muslims entitled to vote to come out and fully participate in electing leaders of their choice as failure to do so will lead to the election of leaders they don't wish to be their leaders," he said.

He said electing leaders was crucial to enhancing the development of democracy.