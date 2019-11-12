Tanzania: Magufuli Re-Appoints 4 to Boards and a VC

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has re-appointed four board chairpersons of government institutions and a Chancellor for Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy.

A State House statement issued by Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi yesterday in Dar es Salaam said the appointments follow the expiry of their first terms in office since November 9, this year.

The statement named the appointees as Engineer Emmanuel Korosso, the Board Chairman of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), Dr Alexander Lugatona Kyaruzi for Tanzania Electric Supply Company TANESCO), Mr Joseph Odo Haule for Road Fund Board and Dr Felician Bakamaza Kilahama for Tanzania Forestry Research Institute (TAFORI).

President Magufuli also re-appointed Professor Shadrack Mwakalila the Chancellor of Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy.

Professor Mwakalila will lead the institution for the second term after the expiry of the first one in November 8 this year.