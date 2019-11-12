Swaziland Political Parties Unite in Bid to End Absolute King's Power

12 November 2019
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Political parties in Swaziland - some of them outlawed - have joined together to try to force an end to the rule of absolute monarch, King Mswati III.

Their leaders intend to march on Wednesday (13 November 2019) to deliver a petition to Swazi Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini. They will also petition the South African High Commission to Swaziland, saying it is the accomplice and beneficiary of the 'royal dictatorship'.

This will be followed on Saturday by a public gathering in Manzini.

The political parties include the Ngwane National Liberation Congress (NNLC), the Communist Party of Swaziland (CPS), the Swazi Democratic Party (SDP) and the People's United Democratic Party (PUDEMO). They have formed a grouping called the Political Parties Assembly (PPA).

In Swaziland, political groups advocating for democracy are banned under the Suppression of Terrorism Act.

All political parties are banned from taking part in elections and the King appoints the government.

In a statement the PPA said it wanted to end the kingdom's form of government, known as Tinkhundla, or monarchical democracy. They want power returned to the people.

PPA stated, 'We unanimously observed that the royal project Tinkhundla has reached a point of no return in dragging down our dignity and stretching beyond limits our patience as a people.'

The announcement came days after it was revealed the King had taken delivery of at least 15 Rolls-Royce cars for his wives and family and 79 luxury BMW cars worth US$6 million for 'escort duties'.

PPA said, 'Brazen looting and plunder of national resources by the monarchy have reached levels unmatched in history, plunging our people into unbearable conditions as witnessed through escalating cost of living, crisis in education and health, high unemployment as well as poor general service delivery.'

In a statement, Mduduzi Gina, Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA), said, 'A petition should be delivered to the office of the Prime Minister and other Ministries by the PPA lead coalition on Wednesday November 13 in Mbabane. A Mass Meeting of every concerned organizations and persons shall be convened on Saturday 16th, November at the SNAT Center starting at 0900hrs. A long-term program of action will be taken for implementation in the mass meeting envisaged. Any changes if any, will be communicated in due as we receive direction from the PPA.'

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Swaziland
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.