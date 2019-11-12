South Africa: Yet Another Delay in Case of Ex-Bryanston High Sports Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting Pupils

12 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

There are more delays in the case of a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexually assaulting pupils.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) is yet to decide on a review filed by the former coach, who cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded to sex crime charges.

The case has been postponed over five times since first appearing in court.

The 33-year-old appeared briefly in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The State said it was yet to receive a decision from the NDPP.

Dressed in beige chino pants with a navy bomber jacket, the former coach sat in the gallery next to his partner, before making his way to the dock as proceedings started shortly after 09:00.

The man was arrested in January after a 17-year-old pupil at the school and her mother opened a case against him.

He was then dismissed on March 1 after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.

His lawyers had written to the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ask for a review of the decision to prosecute him.

However, when the DPP refused the review representations, it was then taken to the NDPP, who is yet to give a directive, the court heard.

It is understood that at least three other female pupils from the school also came forward with allegations after the initial claim emerged, News24 earlier reported.

The alleged incidents of sexual assault are believed to have taken place during netball matches and on school outings between 2017 and 2018.

The matter was postponed to February 4, 2020, for a decision from the NDPP. The former coach's bail has been extended.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Idols South Africa Is Down to the Final Two Contestants

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.