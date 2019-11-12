Seychelles: President of Seychelles Travels to Kenya for Conference On Population, Development

12 November 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, will attend the summit of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Kenya from November 12-14, State House said on Monday.

The conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi will this year celebrate its 25th anniversary.

During the Nairobi Summit, around 800 delegates will deliberate on reproductive health and human rights among other issues.

The summit is a platform that brings together governments, United Nation agencies, civil society, private sector organisations, women's groups and youth networks. Attending delegates have the opportunity to discuss and agree on actions to accelerate the implementation of the ICPD Programme of Action, which is critical to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The President of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, will be absent from the country from November 12 and will be back on November 13.

The 25th ICPD conference has been organised by Kenya and Denmark governments, under the partnership of United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA).

