Ghanaians Urged to Change Attitude Towards Sanitation Issues

12 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A sanitation contractor, Jones Amankwah, has observed that the country's sanitation menace goes beyond the proliferation of litter.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra, he expressed worry that some Ghanaians perceive the absence of litter as the panacea to the country's sanitation problem, forgetting that indiscriminate defecation and urination not only dent the nation's image, but pose health risks.

Mr. Amankwah, who is Managing Director of Amansia Enterprise, which operates public toilets and urinals as well as manages same on behalf of some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), was reacting to concerns raised about public toilets by members of the public, who were interviewed by this reporter in Accra.

He noted that most public comments following the President's declaration of his intention to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa have only been directed towards the elimination of litter.

It would be recalled that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, declared on his assumption of office in January, 2017, to make Accra, the national capital, Africa's cleanest city.

Mr. Amankwah said the menace of plastic wastes in the country demanded a concerted effort to tackle.

He suggested a combination of education and easy accessibility of public places of convenience as necessary in the fight against the negative habits.

Mr. Amankwah stressed that while the effort to encourage households to have toilets was laudable, making washrooms easily accessible in public space was very critical.

The contractor, therefore, called on MMDAs to collaborate with the private sector to provide modern public washrooms, and urged the media to intensify its education on sanitation.

Mr. Amankwah observed that some people's refusal to use public toilets and urinals was based on unpleasant past experiences from using particular types of facilities being phased out.

He urged public toilets and urinals to consider their role as critical to the nation's heath and image.

Mr. Nathaniel Aryee, an accounts officer, said he had never made any effort to use a public toilet, simply because of what he had heard about the heat and odour such facilities produce.

He said that whenever he had found the need to use a toilet outside his home, he endeavoured to find a private toilet to use and not defecate openly.

"As for open urination I think everybody does it so I don't see it as any big deal," he added.

Araba Esuon, a primary school dropout, and resident of Alajo, who sells bread, told this reporter, who found her openly defecating at the beach behind the old passport office, said she had been avoiding the use of public toilets because it cost money to use them.

A coconut seller, who only identified himself as Kobby and a junior high school graduate, was at a loss as to why he should be questioned for openly urinating on the former training pitch of Accra Hearts of Oak. "Show me a public urinal here," he demanded angrily.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Gambia Files Genocide Case Against Myanmar
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.