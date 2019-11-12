Ghana: GES Gives Approval for Extension of Mid-Semester Break

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has given approval for the extension of the mid-semester break, from November 12, 2019 to November 15, 2019.

Students are therefore expected to return to school over the weekend to ensure, that full academic work resumes on Monday, November 18, 2019.

A release signed by Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General of the GES and copied to the Ghanaian Times, said the approval was upon a request from the leadership of Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS).

It noted that the directive equally applied to all Senior High School (SHS) one and two students on the Gold Track, who were expected to report to school today, November 12, 2019.

According to the release, Regional Directors by the directive are to ensure, that all heads of SHSs across the country, prepare their schools for academic work to resume on November 18, 2019.