Ghana: MMDAs, RCCs Staff to Face Sanctions... As LGs Moves to Stop Financial Infractions Captured in Auditor General's Report

12 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Ejisu — The Head of the Local Government Service (LGS), Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has hinted that, the service will soon begin sanctioning staff of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as well as the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) that may cause any financial infraction from now on.

This, he said, would help the service reduce or stop the financial infractions within the RCCs and the MMDAs that were captured in the 2018 Auditor General's Report.

According to Nana Arthur, the transmittal letter from the Auditor General to Parliament on the 2018 Auditor General's Report stated that, the increase and recurring of financial infractions at the assemblies and the RCCs were as a result of the failure of the LGS and the sector Minister to sanction staff for their negligence in 2017.

Nana Arthur disclosed this at the opening of a two-day refresher training for 112 internal auditors at the various MMDAs and RCCs in the Ashanti and Western North regions at Ejisu.

He explained that, the forms of sanctions to be imposed included demotion, dismissal and transfer, among others as he stated the only way for staff to avoid these sanctions, was maintaining high level of professionalism and exhibit confidentiality in the discharge of their duties.

Nana Arthur, however, urged participants to work diligently in spite of all the challenges they faced and not allow the challenges to defeat the purpose of the creation of the Internal Audit Unit which was to carry out an independent appraisal of the accounting and safeguard the assets of the service as well as evaluate the internal control process at the various assemblies and RCCs.

Participants were taken through topics like the introduction to laws and regulations on internal auditing, risk-based auditing, executing the audit documentation and managing relationship with stakeholders of audit information at the local level.

The rest were contract management auditing, procurement of works, preparing and presenting audit report to management and other stakeholders as well as revenue of audit.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.