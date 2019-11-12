Ghana: Don't Use Isolated Sex for Grades Cases to Downgrade Universities

12 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS) Professor Gabriel AyumTeye, has cautioned the public not use the isolated reported sex for grades cases to tarnish the images of the universities in the country.

"Media reports on sex for grades should never be used as a yardstick to diminish the value of degrees awarded particularly to female students in the Universities," he stated.

Professor Teye indicated that the managements of the Universities have encouraged all victims of sexual harassment, staff or students to report the perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

The Vice Chancellor stated this at the congregation of the UDS at its central administration block on Saturday in Tamale.

He remarked that the universities being human institutions could record such cases but the most important thing was the commitment of the management of the institution to deal severelyl with offenders.

Professor Teye also appealed to government for early completion of ongoing projects at the Wa and Navrongo campuses.

He emphasized that the completion of such projects would facility the process of making the campuses autonomous.

The Vice Chancellor added that the completion of the projects would enable the University to prepare adequately for the first batch of the Free Senior High School (SHS) students.

"I wish to make a passionate request for additional lecture spaces on all the four campuses in anticipation of an increase in students' enrolment from the first batch of students from the Free SHS system," he stated.

Professor Teye further called for financial assistance to actualise the dream of the overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa Alhaji Abukari Mahama following his request for the establishment of a UDS campus in the Yendi municipality.

A Minister of State, Dr Kwaku Afriyie directed the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the university's catchment areas to make good use of its research findings.

He also impressed on them to get more involved with the university's activities and partner with it to develop the districts.

The minister noted that, the university was mandated to produce students to learn theory and practice to ensure national development; hence the urgent need for assemblies to engage the universities.

Dr Kwaku also urged the graduands to be truthful and work assiduously for the development of the entire nation.

Mr Alhassan Maltima Abdul Mumin, a student of the School of Applied Health Science (SAHS) in the University for Development Studies in the Northern Region was awarded GH¢2,000.00 for winning the overall best graduating student of the year.

He was made the overall best student during the two days 20th congregation of the university held at UDS in Tamale in the Northern Region.

A total of 4,735 students were awards with various degrees comprising of 4, 549 undergraduates and 186 postgraduates with 10 PhDs in various disciplines.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Gold Medal for Leading Cervical Cancer Researcher in South Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Focus on Speed and Large-Scale Deals at #AfricaInvestmentForum

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.