Ghana: Don't Use Isolated Sex for Grades Cases to Downgrade Universities

Tamale — The Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS) Professor Gabriel AyumTeye, has cautioned the public not use the isolated reported sex for grades cases to tarnish the images of the universities in the country.

"Media reports on sex for grades should never be used as a yardstick to diminish the value of degrees awarded particularly to female students in the Universities," he stated.

Professor Teye indicated that the managements of the Universities have encouraged all victims of sexual harassment, staff or students to report the perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

The Vice Chancellor stated this at the congregation of the UDS at its central administration block on Saturday in Tamale.

He remarked that the universities being human institutions could record such cases but the most important thing was the commitment of the management of the institution to deal severelyl with offenders.

Professor Teye also appealed to government for early completion of ongoing projects at the Wa and Navrongo campuses.

He emphasized that the completion of such projects would facility the process of making the campuses autonomous.

The Vice Chancellor added that the completion of the projects would enable the University to prepare adequately for the first batch of the Free Senior High School (SHS) students.

"I wish to make a passionate request for additional lecture spaces on all the four campuses in anticipation of an increase in students' enrolment from the first batch of students from the Free SHS system," he stated.

Professor Teye further called for financial assistance to actualise the dream of the overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa Alhaji Abukari Mahama following his request for the establishment of a UDS campus in the Yendi municipality.

A Minister of State, Dr Kwaku Afriyie directed the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the university's catchment areas to make good use of its research findings.

He also impressed on them to get more involved with the university's activities and partner with it to develop the districts.

The minister noted that, the university was mandated to produce students to learn theory and practice to ensure national development; hence the urgent need for assemblies to engage the universities.

Dr Kwaku also urged the graduands to be truthful and work assiduously for the development of the entire nation.

Mr Alhassan Maltima Abdul Mumin, a student of the School of Applied Health Science (SAHS) in the University for Development Studies in the Northern Region was awarded GH¢2,000.00 for winning the overall best graduating student of the year.

He was made the overall best student during the two days 20th congregation of the university held at UDS in Tamale in the Northern Region.

A total of 4,735 students were awards with various degrees comprising of 4, 549 undergraduates and 186 postgraduates with 10 PhDs in various disciplines.